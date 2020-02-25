Former Limestone Commission Chair arrested, accused of harassing rivals with fake Facebook account

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Commissioner Mark Yarbrough is facing multiple charges after deputies say he created a fake Facebook account to harass political rivals and other citizens.
Mark Yarbrough is charged with Harassing Communications and Criminal Impersonation. He was charged and released on bond Monday night.
According to a police report sent to WAFF, two other Limestone County Commissioners confirmed they knew Yarbrough was responsible for an account named “Randall Carson”. The account has since been deleted.
One woman involved in conversations with the phony account sent screen grabs of some of the posts in question. They’re from April to December of 2019. Many were posted in the Facebook comments section for our news partners at the Athens News Courier.
In the posts, “Randall Carson” is seen mocking Commission Chair Collin Daly and District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison. In another post, “Carson” invited another poster to meet him in real life at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, then posted photos from the Sheriff’s Department’s parking lot and another photo depicting a TV character holding a gun. One victim shared a police report with WAFF. In it, the Limestone County investigator commented that he reviewed security camera footage after the photos of the Sheriff’s Department were posted. The investigator says the video shows Yarbrough getting in and out of his truck at the Sheriff’s Office that day.
Other posts shared with WAFF show “Carson” in a long argument with another political candidate named Eric Redd and former District Attorney Kristi Valls.
