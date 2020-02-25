FIRST ALERT: We will see a brief warm-up Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! All of the steady rainfall has slowly moved out of Central Alabama. Many locations recorded around an inch of rain yesterday. Tuscaloosa is officially seeing their wettest February on record with rainfall of 15.43″. We are starting the day dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, so make sure you drive carefully if encounter dense fog. Temperatures remain very mild for late February with most of us in the 50s. We will likely stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s. We could see a little more sunshine in parts of northwest Alabama this afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s tonight and tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT: A cold front is expected to move through Central Alabama Wednesday giving us a chance for widely scattered showers across the area. Rain chance is around 30% tomorrow. The best chance to see showers will be in the first half of the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 50s. As colder and drier air moves in, expect breezy conditions with west-northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph. It would not surprise me if temperatures stay in the 40s Wednesday afternoon as colder air moves in. No doubt you will need a jacket tomorrow!
WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING WEDNESDAY: We will be at the Academy Sports in Hoover tomorrow (2/26/2020) from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM to program weather radios. You can meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team, purchase a NOAA Weather Radio, and get it programmed! Come on out! Severe weather season is almost here, so we want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings so you can stay safe when weather becomes active.
COLD AND DRY FINISH TO THE MONTH: By Thursday and Friday morning, we will likely deal with a clear sky and temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll start both days with temperatures at or below freezing, but we will at least enjoy some much needed sunshine. High temperatures are expected to remain below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SMALL CHANCE FOR SHOWERS/FLURRIES FRIDAY: Models are hinting at a disturbance to our north sweeping into the Southeast Friday. Moisture with systems like this are usually very limited, so we are not expecting a lot of precipitation to fall from the sky. With temperatures in the 30s, there’s a small chance we could see a mix of rain and a few snow showers during this time frame. We do not anticipate any issues with this system. If you love snow, you need a low in the Gulf (that has plenty of moisture) and cold air to the north to produce accumulating snowfall. We just have not seen this setup yet. With March quickly approaching, opportunities for accumulating snow continues to shrink.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and mostly sunny! Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid 30s. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. By Sunday, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s with clouds slowly increasing.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is trending warmer with increasing chances for showers and even thunderstorms. Scattered showers will be possible Monday with another decent chance for storms on Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s and 70s. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong or severe storms next week, but the pattern looks favorable. It will be something to watch over the next seven days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.