FIRST ALERT: We will see a brief warm-up Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! All of the steady rainfall has slowly moved out of Central Alabama. Many locations recorded around an inch of rain yesterday. Tuscaloosa is officially seeing their wettest February on record with rainfall of 15.43″. We are starting the day dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, so make sure you drive carefully if encounter dense fog. Temperatures remain very mild for late February with most of us in the 50s. We will likely stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s. We could see a little more sunshine in parts of northwest Alabama this afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s tonight and tomorrow morning.