East Alabama non-profits receive grants from attorneys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some east Alabama non-profits received a boost for their missions Tuesday.
The grants come from the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation and the money comes from the interest of a trust fund used by attorneys throughout Alabama.
“We have what is called a trust account, money that we’re holding for clients, accumulates interest, daily interest,” says Fred Lawton, an Anniston attorney who sits on the boards of two organizations that received grants from the group. “And we are very happy to do that.”
They’re designed specifically to help children, families and seniors, such as the people served by Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children, which provides housing for homeless children and at least one female caregiver.
“We provide a place for these children, to be at rest, to play, to grow, be kids, learn, we have a school, fully accredited, to catch them up. But we’re over here at the same time, working with these moms,” says Marshall.
The civil justice foundation has previously handed out grants in other cities, including Birmingham. Tuesday, they awarded $57,500 in grants in Anniston.
The groups who received the grants underwent a competitive process before the foundation awarded them.
