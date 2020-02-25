Center for Domestic Preparedness not ready for infectious disease patients

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness has a worldwide reputation for training first responders, but this weekend city and Washington D.C. leaders came out against using the center to house people who may by infected with the coronavirus.
The Center for Domestic Preparedness gets a lot of work training law enforcement and others for all sorts of emergency situations. But the people here will tell you it’s still not prepared to handle a large number of people who may have an infectious disease.
The center has been around for years - it opened in 1998. It’s on the site of the former Fort McCellan. While it does prepare first responders, it does also deal with medical emergencies such as biological, radiation, and chemical exposure. Just last year, there was training to handle a large number of people in need of medical treatment, but this did not include infectious diseases.
The head of the Calhoun County EMA said if the people with the possible coronavirus were brought to Anniston, they would have been put into barracks with first responders. If there was a medical emergency, it would have been up to the local hospitals to cope with it.
"With that many patients in that short amount of time, they are not equipped to do that. With more lead time, additional training, preparedness, it’s possible But with the scenario with that developed with HHS failing to communicate at all it was not a feasible alternative,” Michael Barton Calhoun County EMA Director said.
In wake of this, there are now calls for getting those hospitals and the area to handle such a possibility of infectious diseases in the future, but local leaders say due to the opposition from this case, those people will not be coming to Anniston.
