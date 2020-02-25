Carbon Hill police looking for missing woman

Lisa Warren was last seen Monday morning around 7:25. She is 51. (Source: Carbon Hill PD Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | February 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:14 PM

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill police need your help finding a missing woman.

Lisa Benton Warren was last seen Monday morning around 7:25. She is 51.

Warren is 5-foot-6 and weighs 175 pounds.

Police say she told her husband she had an appointment Monday morning, but when he returned from taking kids to school Warren’s car was at the house but she was not.

She took her purse, phone, charger and some medication for her diabetes with her, but not enough to last long.

Anyone who has any information about Warren’s whereabouts please call Carbon Hill Police at (205) 924-4411.

