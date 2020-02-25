Authorities searching Helena neighborhood for car theft suspects after multi-city chase

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police confirm they are searching a neighborhood off MacQueen Drive for suspects who stole a car.
Police say the car was stolen in Alabaster and wrecked off Highway 17 during a chase. The suspects tried to steal another car and were unsuccessful, police say, before running away.
Helena police say they are searching for three African-American men who were seen running into a wooded area just after 4 a.m.
Another sighting was reported around 6:45 a.m. of a man believed to be a suspect spotted off River Crest Lane in Old Cahaba. Police say he is wearing light pants and a black jacket.
Police advise if anyone sees the suspect that they call 911 immediately.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Hoover and Alabaster police are also assisting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.