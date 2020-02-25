Anniston leaders blame lack of communication for coronavirus uproar

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston leaders are convinced people who could have been infected with the coronavirus would have been sent to their city if not for strong opposition on the local and federal level.
Talking to those leaders in Anniston, they sum it up saying the lack of communication with the U.S. Health and Human Services Department contributed to this almost decision, but their fight against it ended it.
Health and Human Services were prepared to sent people off of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who may have been infected with the coronavirus to Anniston’s federally operated Center for Domestic Preparedness.
HHS approved sending up to 1,000 people to military installations across the country infected with the virus. The center has a great reputation for training first responders in Alabama and around the country for emergency situations, but the key here is not for infectious diseases.
“There is no doubt in my mind this would have happened if we did not reach out to our elected officials in Washington and say we are not set up for this and we were correct,” said Senator Del Marsh of Anniston.
Marsh said if President Trump didn’t call this off, it would have happened. Marsh called for a task force to look at this and to study ways to get the area ready to handle infectious diseases if this happens again.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper hopes the task force would coordinate with local hospitals to help prepare them for such a situation, if it happens in the future.
