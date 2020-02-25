Alabama Responding Officer Warning System (AROWS)

House Bill 308, introduced in the Alabama Legislature last Thursday, codifies the AROWS system. It is sponsored by Representatives Stringer, Reynolds, Farley, Isbell, Marques, Pettus, Simpson, Sorrells, Shaver, McCampbell, Hanes, Ledbetter and Rich. In addition to the statewide concealed carry permit repository, HB308 also standardizes the appearance, size and information content of all concealed carry pistol permits across the state to better assist officers in recognizing fraudulent concealed carry permits. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, current president of the Alabama Sheriffs Association commented on the AROWS system saying, “We owe an absolute duty to every Alabama officer who puts his life on the line for us every day to see that he or she makes it home to their family safely. The AROWS system is a huge step towards arming him with as much information as possible to ensure that happens and we don’t suffer yet another officer shot or killed.”