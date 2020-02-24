In the Weeds: Sessions campaigns as the consistent conservative he’s always been

JBS We have an opportunity right now that we cannot miss. When President Trump is re-elected, and I think he will be, he will have an opportunity for a year or so to avoid becoming a lame duck to get some things done. We have the momentum. I think he can have a nice victory. Maybe we can even gain in the House and take the House back – who knows? But if we don’t get some things done to fix problems facing this country quickly, then we won’t get them done. I believe there’s an opportunity to end the lawlessness at the border and bring the whole system under control, create a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest. That’s what I’ve worked on for over 10 years. I’m the leading expert out of House and Senate on that. The leading voice on that subject, Tommy Tuberville, does not get it. Actually, he’s wrong about it. He says people just want jobs. They come across the border. We want them to have jobs and become citizens. This is not the philosophy that Alabama needs to send to Washington. We need to… if you don’t have a passionate voice and a deep understanding of these issues, the pressure is always to go soft and liberal. It just is. And so I think he was in error about that very deeply and it would be a mistake for Alabama not to send a clear, strong, able voice on this issue. Secondly, he’s also said some very bad things about trade. He says he is against tariffs. Well, that’s the dividing line between Donald Trump and the globalists. Donald Trump says you’ve got to use your tools – tariffs – to bring these people to the table. That’s what he did with Mexico and Canada. That’s what he’s had his initial success with with China. If you don’t have the guts and the will to do that, you will never bring China to the table. And he needs our support. He needs, desperately, every Republican to support him in that effort. And if we do, we’ll have a historic gain with China. It will be so great for American manufacturing. We can protect jobs for working Americans. So those are things that I feel real deeply about and I have given years of my life to. I have not changed one bit. I have not changed in my relationship and my support for Donald Trump. I have not changed in my philosophy. So I think that I am able to be more effective than any other candidate, mainly because I care about it so deeply. And secondly, I know the issues [better] than other candidates at this point in time.