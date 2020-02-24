3 people killed in separate car wrecks in JeffCo on Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms three people were killed in separate car accidents on February 23.
The coroner’s office has identified 67-year-old Jimmy Max Causey, 73-year-old Judy Roton Frederick and 54-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Griffith as the victims.
Causey was killed when he was struck traveling northbound on I-65 by a vehicle driving the wrong direction around 6:30 a.m. The pickup truck reportedly his multiple cars between University Blvd. and 3rd Ave. N before hitting Causey’s vehicle head on. The passenger in Causey’s vehicle survived and two people in the truck were taken to the hospital.
Frederick was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Trussville around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway in the 7500 block of Old Roper Road and hit several trees traveling down an embankment.
Griffith was killed when her vehicle left the roadway in the 1200 block of Alliance Road and struck a tree in front of a home.
