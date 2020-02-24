One man dead after Bessemer car crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after a car crashed into a tree off of Alliance Rd in Bessemer.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Alliance Rd Sunday afternoon to investigate a traffic accident.
They found a vehicle that had traveled about 160 feet off the road crashed into a tree with a man and a woman inside. The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say they believe the man suffered a medical emergency when the vehicle ran off the road.
