One man dead after Bessemer car crash

One man dead after Bessemer car crash
(Source: WAFB)
By WBRC Staff | February 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 11:05 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after a car crashed into a tree off of Alliance Rd in Bessemer.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Alliance Rd Sunday afternoon to investigate a traffic accident.

They found a vehicle that had traveled about 160 feet off the road crashed into a tree with a man and a woman inside. The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they believe the man suffered a medical emergency when the vehicle ran off the road.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.