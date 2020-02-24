Now hiring in Alabama: Gordmans stores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s new store, Gordmans, is now hiring at five new store locations.
Gordmans is an apparel and home décor retailer.
The Gordmans stores will open April 28.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Goody’s and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020.
Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the locations noted below.
Alexander City Gordmans: 981 Market Place in Marketplace of Alexander City (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)
Arab Gordmans: 175 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)
Birmingham Gordmans: 2012 Veteran Memorial Drive (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)
Gardendale Gordmans: 1022 Main Street in Village Green Shopping Square (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)
Talladega Gordmans: 210 Haynes Street, Suite A (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)
