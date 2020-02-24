Kate Ragsdale was killed 7 years ago in Tuscaloosa, $25,000 reward in cold case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been seven years since a Tuscaloosa woman was found dead in her home, and police are still looking for the killer.
Today, Monday, Feb. 24, is the anniversary of the murder Kate Ragsdale. She was found dead in her home located in The Highlands neighborhood in 2013.
Evidence from the scene revealed 73-year-old Ragsdale had been murdered. Ragsdale was retired from the University of Alabama where she was planning officer of the Universities Library System.
Despite extensive investigation, this case has never been solved. Officers say this case is currently active, and is continuously reviewed and all new leads are investigated.
As new technologies are developed and become available, evidence is evaluated to see if it would be beneficial for new testing.
There is currently a combined $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or closure of this case.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.
