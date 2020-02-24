FIRST ALERT: You’ll need an umbrella Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It will be another February day where you’ll need the umbrella. We are starting the morning with scattered showers moving from west to east. You will need a jacket before you walk out the door with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will likely see waves of rain move through Central Alabama today. First batch of rain will impact us during the morning hours. Models are hinting at a small break from the steady rain between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. By this afternoon and evening, rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity. It will be a wet evening commute with the chance to see some heavier pockets of rainfall. There’s a small chance we could see some gusty winds in the pockets of heavy rain this evening, but I am not expecting any organized severe weather. Best chance for a few strong storms will likely remain to our west in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 50s this afternoon with highs topping out into the mid to upper 50s during the evening hours.