FIRST ALERT: You’ll need an umbrella Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It will be another February day where you’ll need the umbrella. We are starting the morning with scattered showers moving from west to east. You will need a jacket before you walk out the door with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will likely see waves of rain move through Central Alabama today. First batch of rain will impact us during the morning hours. Models are hinting at a small break from the steady rain between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. By this afternoon and evening, rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity. It will be a wet evening commute with the chance to see some heavier pockets of rainfall. There’s a small chance we could see some gusty winds in the pockets of heavy rain this evening, but I am not expecting any organized severe weather. Best chance for a few strong storms will likely remain to our west in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 50s this afternoon with highs topping out into the mid to upper 50s during the evening hours.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL: We do not have any active flood watches out for Central Alabama, but we will continue to monitor river levels as additional rain falls. Latest models are showing an inch of rain possible for today. Once the rain moves out this evening, rain chances will be limited for the rest of the week! Tuesday’s Forecast: Tuesday will end up mostly cloudy and mild for late February. We will likely start the day with temperatures around 50°F. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up into the low to mid-60s. A cold front is expected to move into our area Wednesday dropping our temperatures to below average.
NEXT BIG THING: A cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Wednesday giving us a chance for a few showers. Rain chance will be limited to the northern third of Alabama Wednesday. Areas along and south of I-20 might remain mostly dry. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 50s Wednesday. Thursday morning will be cold again with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
DRY WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We will trend dry with temperatures below average Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will likely stay in the 30s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Good news is that we will likely see plenty of sunshine for both days. Clouds could increase a little by Friday night as a weak disturbance moves through North Alabama Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving through Alabama Saturday morning. Moisture will likely be limited with this system, so we aren’t expecting much to fall from the sky. If temperatures are cold enough, this disturbance could produce a few flurries. We will introduce a small chance for rain Saturday. If models trend wetter for the weekend, we will let you know. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s Saturday with highs approaching 60°F Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.
Have a great Monday!
