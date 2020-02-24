First African American female pilot in the Alabama National Guard will be honored again

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/AUSA) - First Lieutenant Kayla Freeman, 26, Alabama National Guard, became the first African-American female helicopter pilot in the history of the Alabama National Guard.
After receiving her wings in 2018, Freeman was deployed to Camp Taji, Iraq with her unit. She flew over 250 combat flight hours accident free and incident free.
In May 2019, Freeman was awarded the Air Medal.
“I didn’t think about making history when I started this journey. I just wanted to do the best that I could do and hopefully inspire a few people along the way,” Freeman said.
Freeman attended Tuskegee University, where she received a B.S. in Aerospace Science Engineering. At her civilian job she is a Flight Test Engineer for the U.S. Army Redstone Center in Huntsville, Ala.
On Wednesday, February 26, at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Pkwy, starting at 11:30 a.m., the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) West/Central Alabama Chapter, will be honoring Freeman with the Veteran of the Year Award, at its annual “Women’s Leadership Luncheon.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.