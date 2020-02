Ice cream, cake and fun galore, all for Nina who’s turning FOUR! Happy 4th birthday to Hoover Police K9 Nina. Nina has been with Hoover Police since November 2017. We are proud of Nina, and all of the Hoover K9s, who work very hard to help keep the City of Hoover community safe. Nina’s partner Officer Walker shared, “I am so thankful and blessed to have Nina as part of my family!” Not only are the Hoover K9s a part of the #HooverPD family, each one is a part of the handler’s family as well. Get after that birthday cake, Nina! Happy birthday! #birthdaygirl #welovethisjob #PoliceK9life Check out the complete lineup of Hoover K9s: https://www.hooverpd.com/k-9-unit.php#