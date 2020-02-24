DAK’s: Asian Zing Egg Roll Bowl

INGREDIENTS
1 pound of ground turkey, pork, chicken or sausage
1 sweet onion diced
1 red or yellow pepper diced
1 tablespoon of sesame oil
1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
2 teaspoons of minced fresh garlic
2 tablespoons of DAK’s Asian zing
¼ cup of low sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos
1 16 oz of bag of coleslaw mix
½ cup of matchstick carrots
1 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS
green onions thinly sliced (optional)
cilantro
fried egg
sriracha sauce
DIRECTIONS
Heat a large skillet of over medium high heat. Add the ground meat and 1 tablespoon of DAK's Asian Zing. Cook until no longer pink. Drain the meat and put in a bowl and set to the side.
In the same skillet, add sesame oil. Add the diced onion and diced pepper. Add rice vinegar. Stir. Cook for a few minutes until onion/pepper is tender
Add garlic, 1 tablespoon of DAK's Asian Zing, soy sauce/coconut aminos, hoisin sauce, Cole slaw mix, and carrots to the skillet. Cook, stirring for about 5-7 minutes, or until the cabbage is wilted. Add the ground meat back into the skillet. Stir to make the meat well incorporated in slaw mixture
Remove from heat. Serve while hot. We love to top the bowls with a sliced green onions, fried egg, and sriracha sauce.
This also makes a great lunch/dinner to prep for the week. Distribute the mixture among containers and keep in fridge until ready to eat.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.