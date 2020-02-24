Black Keys to rock Pelham Summer 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Keys are bringing their "Let's Rock" Summer Tour to Pelham this summer.
The 35-date tour will stop at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on September 2.
Gary Clark Jr. and Yola are opening.
Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10am.
The Black Keys’ ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock,” was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records.
Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach says, “When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.”
The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” 2020 North American TOUR:
July 7 /// Seattle, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*
July 8 /// Portland, OR /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
July 10 /// Berkeley, CA /// Greek Theatre%~
July 11 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*
July 12 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
July 14 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre^
July 15 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 17 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion^
July 18 /// Houston, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^
July 19 /// Austin, TX /// Germania Insurance Amphitheater^
July 21 /// St. Louis, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL^
July 22 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center^
July 24 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Ruoff Music Center^
July 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI^
July 26 /// Detroit, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre^
August 11 /// Cleveland, OH /// Blossom Music Center#
August 12 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage#
August 14 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater#
August 15 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#
August 16 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center#
August 18 /// Bangor, ME /// Darling's Waterfront Pavilion#
August 19 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre#
August 21 /// Boston, MA /// Xfinity Center#
August 22 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion#
August 23 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center#
August 25 /// Gilford, NH /// Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#
August 26 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#
August 28 /// Columbia, MD /// Merriweather Post Pavilion#
August 29 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
August 30 /// Raleigh, NC /// Coastal Credit Union Music Park#
September 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// PNC Music Pavilion#
September 2 /// Birmingham, AL /// Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#
September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#
September 5 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
September 6 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Daily’s Place#
