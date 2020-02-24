Alabama lawmaker wants what some call the ‘animal abuser protection act’ legislation killed

By MARY SELL, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - At least one member of the Alabama Senate committee that approved a bill opponents call an "animal abuser protection act" said he wants to see the legislation killed.
“My goal right now is to not let this come up on the floor,” Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, told Alabama Daily News.
Meanwhile, the head of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, which would be responsible for many animal abuse investigations in the state, said he wasn’t consulted about Senate Bill 196.
Senate Bill 196 is sponsored by Sen. Jack Williams, R-Mobile, and would allow for criminal penalties for those who submit "frivolous complaints" alleging an animal enterprise has engaged in animal cruelty. The definition of animal enterprise includes "any person regularly deriving any revenue from any animal related business, charity, or organization." Frivolous complaints would be "clearly lacking any basis in fact or law."
The 12-page bill says convicted abusers have to pay for the impounding, feeding and veterinary care of the animals taken from them. It also says any money raised by non-profits for those animals’ care can be deducted from what the abuser owes.
