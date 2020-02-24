3 accused of stealing $9,000 in perfume

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of perfume from a Jonesboro beauty supply store.
The theft occurred around 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Ulta Beauty, 3031 E. Highland, according to the initial incident report.
The women, all from Memphis, are accused of stealing 90 bottles of various brands of perfume, including Polo, Chanel, Dior, and Dulce and Gabbana.
The probable cause affidavit said store managers told police that the women got into a red four-door hatchback car and left after being confronted by store employees.
Ulta managers gave police photos of the suspect taken from store cameras.
Store employees estimated the value of the stolen goods at $9,000.
A short time later, police got a call to Tk’s Beauty in Jonesboro where employees said three women stole two hair extensions from the store.
Employees there said the women got into a red car and left but said the car had a plastic bag covering the license plate.
One employee was able to remove the bag as the three left revealing a Tennessee license plate.
Police later observed a red car near the Mall at Turtle Creek and when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, the suspects drove off.
After a short police chase, police eventually ended it.
Just after 4 p.m., dispatch was told that three women were arrested by Marked Tree police for shoplifting from the Dollar Tree three.
Marked Tree police said the suspects were in a red 2015 Nissan Versa with a Tennessee license plate matching the one given by an employee at Tk’s Beauty in Jonesboro.
Marked Tree police also said items from Ulta were inside the car.
The car was towed and the three women, identified as Charlisa Miles, Torneisha Jones, and Asia Perry were arrested by Marked Tree police.
The three women went before a judge Monday who found probable cause to charge them with shoplifting greater than $5,000. Their bonds were set at $10,000 cash/surety.
