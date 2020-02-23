Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Temperatures this morning are much warmer thanks to more clouds and an increasingly southerly wind flow. The strong inflow of warm, moist air will result in rain beginning in North Mississippi this afternoon with a slight chance for a few showers in Northwest Alabama late this afternoon.
More widespread rain showers will arrive overnight and into the day Monday. The rain may continue into tomorrow night as a weakening cold front moves into West Alabama. The front will slow and stall leaving the chance for rain in areas to the south and east Tuesday. There may be some cloud breaks in Northwest Alabama behind the front as slightly drier air moves into the region so there may be some afternoon sunshine as the clouds continue to erode.
A stronger area of low pressure will approach the region Tuesday night but with limited moisture rainfall will be generally limited although there will be a better chance for showers over northern parts of Central Alabama. Behind this system much colder air will move in by Wednesday night. There may be some lingering moisture as the system arrives and temperatures fall so we could see a rain-snow mixture before the drier, colder air settles into the area by Thursday morning.
High pressure will build in from the west bringing sunny skies again through Friday. There is a small chance a fast moving Clipper System will impact Northwest Alabama Friday but impacts appear to be limited at the time.
Meanwhile, many river basins across Central Alabama are above flood stage and river basins will continue to experience flooding over the next several days. If you have interests along the rivers you should continue to monitor river levels as additional rainfall this week may only add to the flooding concerns
