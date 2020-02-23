Mountain Brook practices at Bartow Arena as Spartans gear up for Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the lights to the open space, the Mountain Brook boys basketball team is trading in Spartan Arena to practice on a bigger stage.
“It feels good to make it to the Final Four. The BJCC is a bigger arena so practicing here is going to help with our shots,” said Mountain Brook guard Colby Jones.
The three-time defending 7A state champs are on the hunt for their fourth straight title and they believe practicing at Bartow Arena helps them get a feel for playing in a big arena.
“I feel like it definitely does help because it helps you get used to the goals and the depth of the court,” Jones added.
“It’s very similar to the BJCC and like Colby said it’s great to practice here depth wise and get our shots going well. The further you shoot, the more depth so it definitely helps when you get to practice in a place like this,” said Mountain Brook guard Holt Bashinsky.
“High school gyms have a wall behind them so coming here really helps them. The BJCC isn’t an easy arena to shoot in, obviously we can’t get in there to shoot, but we can do it here and it’s somewhat similar so we’re going to take advantage of it,” Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillian said.
Mountain Brook will face Fairhope in the Final Four on Thursday at 1:30pm.
