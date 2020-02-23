Man arrested after admitting to torching vehicle over a family dispute

February 23, 2020

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies arrest a man they say set fire to a vehicle in retaliation to a family disagreement.

On Sunday afternoon, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Bluff City Road in the Somerville area.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by 39-year-old Adam Seth Bond of Somerville.

Bond told investigators that he set the car, owned by his mother, on fire in retaliation to a family disagreement.

Bond was charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief. He was transported to the county jail with bond pending.

