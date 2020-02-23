Lakeshore Foundation hosts SEC Junior Wheelchair Basketball Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of the nation’s top-ranked teams are competing this weekend in the SEC Junior Wheelchair Basketball Championship at the Lakeshore Foundation.
Two divisions compete in the tournament, with players ranging from 6-18 years old. The teams compete in 18 games leading up to the finals.
Tournament Coordinator John Gautsch says it’s an honor to host so many top-notch players.
“We are excited about hosting this tournament. We do it every two years,” said Gautsch. “A lot of these teams are some of the best in the nation.”
The Lakeshore Foundation says the event brings in several hundred people, including players, coaches, and family.
The tournament winners will move on to the nationals in Kansas.
