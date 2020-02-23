Blind, deaf dog survives being snatched by hawk, owner says

WHITEHALL, Pa. (WTAE/CNN) – A Pennsylvania pet owner was horrified when she said a hawk scooped up her blind and deaf toy poodle.
Deborah Falcione calls her little clan of dogs her life. But she said after what happened Thursday, she wasn’t sure if she’d see her 16-year-old dog Porschia again.
"All I can do is thank God for the miracle, because I don't know how else this dog could have survived," she said.
Falcione said Porschia was scooped up from her deck by a hawk and carried off Thursday morning.
After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.
But on Friday afternoon, she got a call from a veterinary clinic saying they had Porschia.
"I said, ‘That's impossible.’ She could not have survived 28 hours in the bitter cold weather, in 10-degree weather,” Falcione said. “This is a six-and-a-half-pound dog. She's blind, she's deaf, she's 16 years old. I went down there, and sure enough, this is the dog."
Porschia had been found by a neighbor after apparently being dropped by the hawk nearly four blocks away from her home.
Falcione said the veterinarian had Porschia in a heating tank. She was very lethargic, but she had no broken bones and is otherwise OK.
Falcione said Porschia may be a tiny dog, but she has a strong will to live.
"How she got away, I have no idea,” she said. “How she survived it, I will never know. But I know one thing: By the grace of God, this dog is still alive."
Copyright 2020 WTAE via CNN. All rights reserved.