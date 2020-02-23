B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

In this Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. Smith died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her Long Island, New York, home, after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a family statement on social media. She was 70. (Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)