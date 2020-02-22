Who isn’t required to live on campus at UAB freshman year?

"Beginning Fall 2017 we said all freshman students will live on campus their first year except those that live within Birmingham’s metropolitan statistical area, which we identified as seven primary counties. And that policy was in place Fall 2017 and Fall ’18. Then this past Fall, Fall ’19, we reduced the number of exempt counties from seven to two which left Jefferson and Shelby County. So this Fall, Fall 2020, is really a continuation and expansion of an existing freshman residency program,” says UAB’s Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Bradley Barnes.