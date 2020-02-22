Suspect in custody, accused in 2019 murder of B’ham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a 2019 homicide investigation.
40-year-old Ray Franklin is accused of murdering 39-year-old Towan Lee of Birmingham. He is facing a murder charge in addition to other charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and trafficking marijuana. All bonds total $975,000.
Officers were called to 93rd Street North and 7th Court North back on October 17, 2019, to investigate the death of Lee. Investigators say Franklin killed Lee in retaliation for a previous incident.
Franklin will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
