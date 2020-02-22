Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure to the west continues to circulated cold air into the state but after a a chilly early morning, temperatures will rebound quickly as the high begins to migrate east. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than Friday but we begin seeing changes as early as tomorrow as another fairly strong weather disturbance approaches from the west.
Clouds will be increasing through the day Sunday and there could be a few sprinkles of rain in Northwest Alabama although most areas will likely remain dry. More widespread rain showers can be expected beginning Monday with a few light rain areas lingering into Monday night. Another system shift is expected by Tuesday as dry conditions return behind the passing front but a stronger area of low pressure will begin approaching from The Plains States leading to more showers as early as Wednesday morning in northern areas of Central Alabama.
Behind this system another shot of cold air will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning and with lingering moisture there is a small chance for wintry precipitation in northern areas, most likely a rain-snow mix as temperatures fall to near freezing. Still, cold, dry conditions are expected to follow Thursday as another ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.
In the meantime, enjoy the Saturday sunshine but if you have interests along area waterways remember river basins will continue to experience flooding over the next several days.
