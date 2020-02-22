Roofing companies busy with inspections, repairs following heavy rains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may be cold, but the sun is out. And that’s good news for roofing companies because they have a lot of work lined up after weeks of rain and storms.
Yellowhammer Roofing in Hoover has been swamped with calls. The company said they tear down and install about 100 roofs a month from Alabama to Tennessee.
The pros say don’t assume your roof escaped damage. Check it yourself to spot leaks. If you can’t see any, that doesn’t mean you are out of the clear. Have a roofing company come and check you out.
“We are seeing leaks from a thousand dollars up to full replacement of 20-30 thousand dollar roofs,” Alfred Richards with Yellowhammer Roofing said.
The good news: Your roof is usually covered for weather damage by insurance. Richards advises, like other roofers, to get a free inspection if your roof is five years or older. The south is just a region where storms happen and roof damage happens and that can be a serious cost to repair the damage to your home.
