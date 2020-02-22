Money stolen from fund benefiting family of fallen Huntsville officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A criminal investigation is underway to determine who stole money from a fund meant to benefit the family of a fallen Huntsville police officer.
Nearly $1,800 was stolen electronically from a fund at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
The fund, which was created in December, benefits the family of STAC agent Billy Clardy III.
Clardy was killed in December during a drug operation. LaJeromeny Brown was arrested and charged with murder.
No suspect has been named in the theft. Investigators report the money was taken from three separate transactions of $1,282, $450 and $28.
Investigators say only one, unnamed, person has authorized access to the fund. Investigators add that person has not touched the account since it was opened.
Redstone Federal Credit Union has reimbursed the account for the money lost. A spokesman for the credit union provided WAFF 48 with the following statement:
“Redstone Federal Credit Union was made aware of three unauthorized electronic withdrawals from this account. We reimbursed the account and launched our own investigation as is customary in these incidences. We continue to work with law enforcement on this matter,’’ said Jonathan Kirby, vice president of security and investigations at Redstone.
