Mercedes supplier Lear Corporation hosts hiring event Saturday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lear Corporation invites people looking for jobs in the automotive industry to visit a hiring event it will host Saturday.
The company wants to hire seat builders and maintenance technicians. Job offers will be made on site to qualified applicants. Pay starts as high as $16.15 an hour, according to Lear.
The company holds hiring events several times a year.
Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle represents the Brookwood community where Lear is based. He said the hiring event shows the automotive industry in west Alabama is doing well and that’s good for the county’s economy.
“It’s very important they continue to make these changes and because the supply chain still seems to be pulling a little bit closer to Mercedes all the time,” Tingle said.
The Hiring event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 6400 Interstate Drive in East Tuscaloosa.
