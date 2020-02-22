Authors speak at Murder in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Famous authors from across the country are in Birmingham this weekend to meet fans and talk about their works.
For two days, book lovers have the opportunity to learn all about their favorite authors at Murder in the Magic City.
Co-event planner Tammy Lynn says the event grows bigger every year.
"We now have authors that come to us and say how can I get invited," said Lynn.
The conference is for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels.
New York Times best-selling author Joshilyn Jackson says coming to the event is a great way to see what others really think about characters in her novels.
"I'm meeting people who have met my imaginary friends, and they might have different opinions about them than I do, and that's okay," said Joshilyn, "For me, that's the fun of it."
Every year portions of the money made during the conference go towards several different charities.
For a list of all the authors at this year's event, go to.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.