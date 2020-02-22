Authorities identify the two people killed in Blount Co. wreck

By WBRC Staff | February 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:22 AM

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three people have died in wrecks in Blount County in two days.

On Friday afternoon, two people were killed in a wreck on Highway 278. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said the wreck happened at Highway 231 in the community of Rainbow Crossing.

According to ALEA, the accident happened when a Toyota Tacoma struck a 2010 Honda Pilot. The Pilot then crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Pilot, 57-year-old Micki Murphree, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 68-year-old Judy Thrasher, was also killed in the accident.

The drivers of the Tacoma and tractor-trailer were not injured.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, a woman was killed in a wreck with a dump truck on Highway 79 near the Jefferson County line.

