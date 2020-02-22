Auburn announces kick time for spring game

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers have announced the start time for their annual spring game, A-Day.
Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium has been set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Auburn Ticket Office at Auburn Arena from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 to the general public and free for AU students with an Auburn Ignited Card. All seats are general admission.
There will be a post-game autograph session after A-Day. Fans will be limited to one item per person. More details and game day information will be released as it gets closer to A-Day.
The Tigers finished the 2019 season 9-4. They open the 2020 season Sept. 5 against Alcorn State.
