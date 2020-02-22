AHSAA announces venue change for 2021 State Basketball Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the 2021 AHSAA basketball tournament, organizers will utilize Bill Harris Arena at the CrossPlex and Bartow Arena on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham
They will be using the two arenas while the Legacy Arena at the BJCC is undergoing renovations.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said, “While the final 2021 tournament game schedule and sites are still pending due to a variety of factors including Conference USA’s bonus play format, the AHSAA is excited to be partnering with UAB and the CrossPlex to maintain the high quality tournament atmosphere in 2021.”
“Enhancements to the Uptown area like the BJCC renovations and the addition of Protective Stadium –– UAB’s future football home –– are important economic development and entertainment projects,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “UAB is excited that Bartow Arena can keep the AHSAA State Finals in Birmingham in 2021.”
UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said the school has a tremendous partnership with both the City of Birmingham and the BJCC.
“When we were initially asked if we could host this event, we were thrilled at the opportunity to do so,” Ingram said. “Our entire department is looking forward to having all of these hard-working young men and women compete in Bartow Arena at UAB.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association, City of Birmingham, and the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau have reached a tentative six-year agreement that will keep Birmingham as the home for the AHSAA Basketball State Finals Championships through 2026.
Pending final approval from the AHSAA and the City of Birmingham, the tournament will continue the tradition started in 1994 of playing the semi-finals and championship games for both boys’ and girls’ basketball in all seven AHSAA classifications in Birmingham for the next six years.
