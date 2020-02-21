Why going to one self-defense class just isn’t enough

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been thinking about going to a self-defense class, you absolutely should. But if you think it’s enough to just go to a class and be done with it - think again.
Shouting, kicking, and punching. Women and men came out to East Pinson Valley Rec center Thursday night to fill a need.
“Focus on protecting myself and I’ve had a couple of run-ins myself with break-ins and stuff like that,” says one participant.
Officer LeMarcus Bouyer with Birmingham police is a part-time instructor at the academy.
“I teach the academy students, like this is the proper way to handcuff somebody, or if you get in a situation where you have to fight a suspect, I give them the tools they need to help win that fight,” says Bouyer.
He says it’s important to take a class from someone certified to teach self-defense, because that can make a difference. He also says to focus on three things when thinking about safety.
First is avoidance.
"You want to avoid being in a situation where you're alone by yourself, where you're parked in a parking deck by yourself and it's late at night."
Second, survival.
"Don't just give in, don't just give up. You don't know their mindset but your mindset needs to be I'm not going, you're not fixing to take me, I have someone I need to be at home for."
And third, Train. He says keep practicing what you learn, to the point where it’s routine,
"From here on out, don't just go home. When you go in, ride around the neighborhood. Actually look at what's in your neighborhood, look who lives in your neighborhood."
And it’s not a bad idea to go to several self-defense classes because no two are going to be the same.
For a full list of class locations and times, visit BPD’s Facebook page.
