Valley Elementary transforms into Campus 124

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Progress has been made in transforming the old Valley Elementary into Pelham’s new entertainment hot spot on Highway 31.
Two tenants have already agreed to have their business inside Campus 124.
There will be a brewery, beer hog and a corefit gym.
Campus No. 124 will also be home to boutique retail, artist studios and limited office space. A park will be behind the building and tie into the walking trails and greenways that are currently underway.
Joyce Skinner is the Campus 124 property manager and she says they want the layout of the building to maintain characteristics of a school building for a unique twist.
“Brewery on one end, entertainment restaurant fix in the middle, and then office and retail on the end,” Skinner explained.
Several more tenants will be announced mid-march.
Campus 124 will open in phases, with the first phase set to open in late summer.
If you want more information about how to reserve space for your business, email hello@campus124.com.
