Student leads severe weather prep at local high school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State EMA leaders are working with students to spread the message about how to be prepared for severe weather.
They held a summit at Thompson High School Thursday to talk to students about being weather aware. School staff brought in weather leaders, including the state and local EMA Director and FEMA officials, to give students advice about how to stay safe in a weather emergency. Tips that are crucial for teens on the move.
“When they become more independent and are out on their own we really need to reiterate what it means to be prepared. The transitions they have between home and school - being out, driving, being at their friends,” said Wesley Hester, Principal.
Teen weather safety advocate, Nyl Aziayah, walked his classmates through essentials they can purchase to create a weather safety kit. Items including flashlights, batteries, water, a weather radio, and a first aid kit. The items can be stored in a backpack that could go in a designated part of your house and one that could travel with your teen.
“All the things in the bag, so you don’t have to hurry up and go through all your rooms trying to get it together,” said Aziayah, “In your house or in your vehicle. Wherever you know where it is.”
Alabama leads the nation in severe weather statistics. So state leaders urge families to take a moment and prepare now.
“We’re number one in tornado deaths. We’re number one in annual tornado deaths. We’re the 5th or 7th for major disaster declarations. Alabama is a tough place to live, so we should act like it’s a tough place to live.”
This weekend is a sales tax holiday. You can get a discount on severe weather prep items like flashlights and bottled water that could go in your weather safety backpack.
