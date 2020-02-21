Shelton State Community College and Alabama State University enter into agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The presidents of Shelton State Community College and Alabama State University signed a memorandum of understanding last week they believe will allow students to continue their education and career paths.
“It seems like a no brainer to work with doctor Ross and Alabama State University in providing opportunities to students across the state to come to Shelton State,” Shelton State President Dr. William Ashley explained.
Students from Shelton State would have full rights and privileges of counterparts at ASU and be eligible to apply for scholarships there.
“We go all across the state forming partnerships and would make sure that we would partner with Shelton State community college students to give students the opportunity if they wanted to further their education at a four-year institution,” Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross continued. This agreement is also part of Shelton State’s strategic plan to give students more options to further their education or go straight into the workforce after finishing here.
“If you come to Tuscaloosa and you have some credits at Alabama State and you transfer back to Shelton, we give people options to continue the pipeline of the labor force and continuing whatever they want to do,” Ashley added.
Shelton State now has memorandums of understanding with three schools.
