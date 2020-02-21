Rain causing extra work for Jefferson County crews

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The continued rain is creating new headaches and a long list of projects Jefferson County crews are working to finish.
“The rain has been very intense. Ground’s have been saturated and easy to sluff off," said Cal Markert, Deputy Manager Jefferson County.
For example, in Adamsville, city leaders posted to social media about Union Grove Road being compromised Wednesday. By Thursday fresh dirt had patched the hole. It’s one of many problems the county is addressing.
“We’ve had 66 trees down, 8 mudslides, 25 roads that have flooded,” said Markert, “It’s been a challenging time. We’re ready for it to stop raining.”
County leaders say they plan for severe weather events like this.
“We’ve budgeted funds for emergency repairs, tree removal,” said Markert, “Right now it’s not hitting our budget any more than planned.”
But they hope the rain will stop soon so they can get back to work on other road projects.
“You only have so many days during the year and every day it rains, it cuts off one working paving day. That’s what I’m worried about,” said Markert.
Right now it’s not clear how behind the county will get on paving work. They’re hoping for a dry summer.
In the meantime, if you see road damage in your community you can submit a report through the county website at https://www.jccal.org.
