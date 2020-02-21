Prayer vigil scheduled for Altoona family of baby born prematurely

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A prayer vigil will be held Sunday night for an Etowah County baby struggling to survive a preemie birth.
Maylee Lister turned 1 on February 7. She was born at UAB only 25 weeks into her mother’s pregnancy.
Her parents, Kim and Rhett Lister of Altoona, have been practically living at Children’s Hospital during her continuing stay there.
Her family says little Maylee is in very critical condition.
“Her lungs and heart have gotten weaker. And she’s had to be resuscitated a couple of times recently,” says her grandmother, Marsha McCay. “The support from the churches and the community has been overwhelming. God had really used Maylee in a lot of ways, to bring the community together. And we’re getting prayers from all over the United States, people saying we’re praying for Maylee, we’ve got her on our prayer list.”
Rhett Lister is the pastor of Rock Springs Church in Blountsville and has been since he was 19.
The vigil will be held Sunday night at 5 p.m. at the P.E. gym at West End High School in Walnut Grove.
