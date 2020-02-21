Pell City parents worried about new attendance policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are still watching to see how Pell City Schools new attendance policy will work out. Many have taken to social media to complain or express serious concerns.
The new policy allows for only three excused absences. Violations could keep a student from participating in a field trip.
The new tougher attendance policy went into effect in January to fix a major problem. “Our high school has 1,200 students. We have had over 2,200 absences,” James Martin, Pell City School Superintendent said.
Gregory Walker has a son at Pell City High School. He admits he had concerns about the new restrictions. “There are multiple students abusing the system and taking more than the allotted days to be absent from school,” Walker said.
Samantha Davis’ son, Aaron was hurt on the playground at Eden Elementary school. He now requires to physical and occupational therapy at least two days a week away from school.
“When I first got the letter it was heartbreaking because my child had something that happened out his control. He was not able to enjoy a school function because of an accident that happened,” Davis said.
Martin said if there were issues with illness or problems, to work with the school’s principals.
Davis said the new policy is flexible enough to help her son. "All you have to do is pick up the phone and call the principal and have that conversation. Let them know you are frustrated. What can we do about this,’ Davis said.
Walker believes the new policy can be flexible but he and other parents want to see that in action.
“Frustration and kids not abusing the system being taken advantage of,” Walker said.
Parents are still voicing their fears. The basic advice is talk to your principal. Martin does admit that if a student has had multiple absences their may be less willingness to work with them.
