Opioid forum to be held in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups will sponsor a round table discussion next month on the opioid epidemic in Alabama and what can be done to stop it.
The Calhoun County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the state department of mental health and other groups will sponsor the forum in Anniston.
Speakers are scheduled to include U.S. Attorney Jay Town and Calhoun-Cleburne County District Attorney Brian McVeigh.
They held a similar forum last year in Oxford and attracted 150 people. This year they expect a bigger crowd.
The forum participants and community members are expected to share and discuss ideas on ending and preventing the opioid epidemic, just as they did last year.
“Some of the ideas we realized coming from the community is, we need more of a solution-base. So this round table event will be more solution oriented for our community,” says Iesha Crook, a prevention specialist at ASAP.
The round table will be held March 3 from 6-8 p.m. at The Bridge located at 1400 Noble Street in Anniston.
