New Tuscaloosa County mine expected to create 350 jobs

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior Met Coal received a tax break from the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority this week to build a new underground mine in the county.
“This is major. The jobs 300 plus jobs that will eventually be there, these are high paying jobs. I think they told us starting salary is $85,000 a year. So that’s very significant,” said Bryan Chandler, Interim Director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority.
The company is expected to create 350 jobs from the facility. In a statement, Warrior Met Coal said it will spend $500 million to build an underground mine on Brandon School Road. Construction will begin March 1st and should be completed sometime in 2025.
The TCIDA Board agreed the company would not have to pay taxes on equipment and building materials for as long as it takes to build the mine. Warrior Met Coal also won’t pay property taxes for 10 years after the mine is built. That’s expected to save the company $26 million.
Chandler thinks it’s still a good deal for Tuscaloosa county. “I think our projections is like a 3 to 1 return on taxes that we’ll get back in economic development,”
Warrior Met Coal will still be responsible for $11 million in taxes the project will generate for education.
