Midfield police searching for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Police say 30-year-old Tiffany Osborne was reported missing on Wednesday.
Osborne was last seen on Monday in the Fairfield Highlands area of Midfield.
As of this time, Osborne has not been seen or heard from by relatives, according to police.
If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Midfield Police Department at 205-923-7575, or call 911.
