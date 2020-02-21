Fleming’s: NY Strip & Braised Short Ribs

NY Strip & Braised Short Ribs
Ingredients:
Canola Oil 1 Tbsp
NY Strip 16 oz wt/1 each
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Black pepper, ground 1/2 tsp
Braised Short Ribs - 2 portions
Sweet potato gnocchi (favorite store-bought brand) 2 cups
Button Mushrooms, sliced 1 cup
Spinach 2 cups
Butter 1 Tbsp
Salt 1/2 tsp
Demi-glace sauce 4 fl oz
Directions:
• Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
• Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
• Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat
• Place Canola Oil in sauté pan
• Place NY Strip in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
• Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes
• Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature
• Warm braised short ribs in oven
• Place Butter in a sauté pan on medium heat, add gnocchi, cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown
• Add mushroom and spinach cook for 3-4 minutes, season with salt
• Place gnocchi vegetable mixture in the middle of two plates
• Place a portion of short rib on top of gnocchi
• Slice the NY Strip into 8 slices
• Shingle 4 slices on each plate, leaning on the short rib
• Drizzle demi-glace sauce on each steak
Demi-Glace Sauce:
Beef Broth 2 cups
Red wine 1/2 cup
Rosemary sprigs 1 each
Directions:
• Place all ingredients in a 1 quart sauce pot
• Bring to a boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back of a spoon
• Transfer into a container, hold warm
