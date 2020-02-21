Fleming’s: NY Strip & Braised Short Ribs

By WBRC Staff | February 21, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:33 PM

NY Strip & Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients:

Canola Oil 1 Tbsp

NY Strip 16 oz wt/1 each

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Black pepper, ground 1/2 tsp

Braised Short Ribs - 2 portions

Sweet potato gnocchi (favorite store-bought brand) 2 cups

Button Mushrooms, sliced 1 cup

Spinach 2 cups

Butter 1 Tbsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Demi-glace sauce 4 fl oz

Directions:

• Pre-heat oven to 400⁰

• Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

• Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat

• Place Canola Oil in sauté pan

• Place NY Strip in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms

• Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes

• Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature

• Warm braised short ribs in oven

• Place Butter in a sauté pan on medium heat, add gnocchi, cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown

• Add mushroom and spinach cook for 3-4 minutes, season with salt

• Place gnocchi vegetable mixture in the middle of two plates

• Place a portion of short rib on top of gnocchi

• Slice the NY Strip into 8 slices

• Shingle 4 slices on each plate, leaning on the short rib

• Drizzle demi-glace sauce on each steak

Demi-Glace Sauce:

Beef Broth 2 cups

Red wine 1/2 cup

Rosemary sprigs 1 each

Directions:

• Place all ingredients in a 1 quart sauce pot

• Bring to a boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back of a spoon

• Transfer into a container, hold warm

