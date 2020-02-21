FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few days of dry weather!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very cold start to the day with many locations at or below freezing. Temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s. You will definitely need to wear layers and grab a heavy coat. Most of the roads should be fairly dry thanks to the breezy conditions yesterday and during the overnight hours. We still can’t rule out a few spots that could see black ice this morning, so make sure you drive carefully. The good news about today is that we will remain dry and see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. It will make it feel like it is in the 30s for most of the day.
FIRST ALERT: We will see one of the coldest nights of the month tonight. Temperatures will likely drop into the 30s by 7-8 p.m., so you will want to dress warmly tonight if you have any outdoor plans. By tomorrow morning, we will likely see temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside with temperatures this cold.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be dry. Saturday will provide us with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds are expected to increase across Central Alabama Sunday morning. Extra clouds will keep morning temperatures slightly warmer with lows in the 30s. Sunday should remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower in far northwest Alabama Sunday evening, but Central Alabama will likely remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday giving us scattered showers. Temperatures will remain cool enough that we are not expecting any strong or severe storms. Showers look most likely in the afternoon and evening hours with high temperatures in the lower 60s. I am not expecting significant rain with this system with most of us seeing a half inch to one inch of rainfall.
DRY AND COLD FINISH TO FEBRUARY: Models are hinting at a drier weather pattern shaping up for the middle and end of next week. We could see another chance for showers next Wednesday, but the pattern looks dry after that. Temperatures could remain below average with highs in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. It will be cold, but at least the long range models are hinting at a period of weather that could help dry us out!
Have a wonderful weekend!
