FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few days of dry weather!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very cold start to the day with many locations at or below freezing. Temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s. You will definitely need to wear layers and grab a heavy coat. Most of the roads should be fairly dry thanks to the breezy conditions yesterday and during the overnight hours. We still can’t rule out a few spots that could see black ice this morning, so make sure you drive carefully. The good news about today is that we will remain dry and see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. It will make it feel like it is in the 30s for most of the day.