Etowah County commission, EMA declare local state of emergency in response to flooding

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Commission and the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency declared a state of emergency in the county Friday in response to the recent flooding.
According to the EMA, some areas of the county have received more than a foot of rainfall since February 4.
The agency says they have reached out to local government partners to determine the effects that folks have seen around the county because of the heavy rainfall.
“It is important for the state to have an accurate picture of the amount of damage present in our county,” said Etowah County Commission Chairman Jeffery Washington.
Officials say if you experienced any flooding impacts, especially those related to agriculture or livestock losses, you should reach out to the EMA. You can email them at ema@cityofgadsden.com.
