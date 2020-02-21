Chef Ron’s Famous Grilled Salmon

Chef Ron's Famous Grilled Salmon
By WBRC Staff | February 21, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 9:33 AM

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds salmon fillets

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup vegetable oil

chili pepper to taste

garlic powder to taste

salt to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Season salmon fillets with chili pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

2. In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and olive oil until sugar is dissolved. Place salmon in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat.

3. Preheat pan or grill to medium heat.

4. Lightly oil pan or grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated pan or grill, and discard marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.