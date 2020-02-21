Chef Ron’s Famous Grilled Salmon

INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds salmon fillets
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup water
1/4 cup vegetable oil
chili pepper to taste
garlic powder to taste
salt to taste
DIRECTIONS
1. Season salmon fillets with chili pepper, garlic powder, and salt.
2. In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and olive oil until sugar is dissolved. Place salmon in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat.
3. Preheat pan or grill to medium heat.
4. Lightly oil pan or grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated pan or grill, and discard marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork
